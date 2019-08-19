Discover Financial Services (DFS) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) Comparison side by side

Since Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 77 3.19 N/A 8.54 10.51 PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Discover Financial Services and PPDAI Group Inc. PPDAI Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Discover Financial Services. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Discover Financial Services’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PPDAI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Discover Financial Services and PPDAI Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67 PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.67% for Discover Financial Services with average target price of $91.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Discover Financial Services’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Discover Financial Services has stronger performance than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.