Disciplined Growth Investors Upped Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Stake; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.20 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 105,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 16.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01 million, up from 14.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 18.97 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab August core net new assets up 3% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34,703 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $49.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,603 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers invested in 0.07% or 6,174 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 440,850 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 888,673 shares. Axa reported 288,708 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.23% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pnc Gru has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Meridian Management stated it has 96,062 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 181,198 shares. Argent Trust owns 50,605 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 729,626 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5,610 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 113,800 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc has 7.05 million shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 45,147 shares to 881,196 shares, valued at $95.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,553 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Bott Julian Mark. $2,138 worth of stock was bought by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23.