Disciplined Growth Investors Stake In Viasat Com (VSAT) Was Upped; As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Rose, Park Presidio Capital Increased Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 444,900 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 107,561 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viasat’s Community Wi-Fi to Help Close Digital Gap in Brazil – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Viasat (VSAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court gives Viasat, Telebras approval of service contract – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPX, VSAT, INSM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 12,945 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $120.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 6.67 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 401,125 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 82,261 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn has invested 1.73% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 107,875 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5.40 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 119,229 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 788,343 shares. Ashford Capital Management holds 4.12% or 364,577 shares. 389 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million worth of stock or 84,401 shares. 25,000 shares were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87M worth of stock.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 16,548 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13.44 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 962,118 shares. 90,475 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 675 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fjarde Ap stated it has 78,486 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 25,320 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 253,743 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability stated it has 11,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 535,868 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 83,318 shares.