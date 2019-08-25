Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Middleby Com (MIDD) Cut by $1.51 Million as Stock Rose; Louisiana Pac Com (LPX) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (LPX) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 111,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 122,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.14M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 529,017 shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 132,104 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 30,433 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.06% or 74,000 shares. Incline Global Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 162,553 shares. Lpl holds 5,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% or 21,830 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 197,129 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 34,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 42 shares. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2019 : MPC, TRI, MPLX, MCK, MCHP, GOLD, CBRE, COTY, MRNA, ANDX, VER, MIDD – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $98.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Com New (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46,791 shares to 251,192 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co Cl A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 31,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,833 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 53,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.12% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Indexiq Advisors Lc accumulated 64,665 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) Limited accumulated 0.09% or 54,783 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 32,369 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Huntington Savings Bank holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 8,741 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 2.95 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 71,998 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,251 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.