Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Cut by $11.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Healthcare Value Capital Upped Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 22,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 344,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.57 million, down from 366,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $527.96. About 360,066 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 3.28 million shares traded or 44.78% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – VIIV HEALTHCARE RECEIVES EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA FIRST 2-DRUG REGIMEN, ONCE-DAILY, SINGLE-PILL FOR TREATMENT OF HIV; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Shingles Vaccine Approved in Europe, Japan; 26/03/2018 – SYNGENE R&D PACT WITH GSK; 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUES TO EXPECT PAYING DIV OF 80P IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 275 are owned by Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Com owns 200 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 2,788 shares. L & S Advsr accumulated 7,931 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,729 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 16,253 shares. Scotia has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Management Ltd holds 188,831 shares. American Grp Incorporated holds 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 43,790 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,127 shares. Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westwood Management Corp Il holds 0.2% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares to 729,632 shares, valued at $38.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.93 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.