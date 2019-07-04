Disciplined Growth Investors Raised Its Stake in Plantronics New Com (PLT) by $4.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Scotia Capital Upped Its Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 187,019 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 27,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,841 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 163 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 401,366 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Ent Finance Services Corporation has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 921 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bancorporation Of The West reported 0.24% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% or 104,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 2.12 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.01M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 67,410 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 9,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 133,737 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $65.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,833 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stockâ€™s Growth Engine Is Running Out of Fuel – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crude Oil Finally Stalls – VLO Looks Like A Buy At Under $90 – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

