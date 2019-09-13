Disciplined Growth Investors Position in Urban Outfitters Com (URBN) Decreased as Stock Declined; Anheuser (BUD) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Its Position by $8.48 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (URBN) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 41,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 899,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.46 million, down from 940,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 3.01M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 220,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54M, down from 296,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 2.53M shares traded or 59.90% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03 million shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $95.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Stifel accumulated 178,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 883,270 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 116,494 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 89,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability owns 747 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 899,162 shares. Qs has 183,317 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 18,640 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 36,552 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 688,727 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 185,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urban Outfitters Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macy’s Shares Plunge 17% as Earnings Results Spark Panic in Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.55 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open The TAP Wide And Drown Your Trade War Sorrows, BUD – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.94B for 16.25 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). St James Invest Limited Liability holds 423,273 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 0.03% stake. Check Cap Management Ca stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 129 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. Academy Cap Tx owns 279,777 shares for 5.55% of their portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2.49% or 220,080 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 2,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 6,950 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Northern Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 18,835 shares stake. Moreover, Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,950 shares.