Disciplined Growth Investors Position In Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Was Lifted; Polar Securities Has Boosted Its United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Holding by $387,695

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 182,353 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.52 million, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 105 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI); 08/03/2018 Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Ethernet Server and Storage Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: to Show Compliance on or Before Panel Deadline of Aug 24; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Remains Delinquent in Filing Annual Report, Qtrly Reports; 10/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq Panel; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 44,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 250 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv Management Ltd invested in 1% or 186,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 224,385 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 550,239 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 2,250 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 60,973 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And owns 100,501 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.15% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.8% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 831,702 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 1.45% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,556 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP owns 348,520 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 61,279 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $354.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 730,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,052 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 792 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 2,212 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc holds 49,843 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 451 were accumulated by Citigroup. Rhumbline Advisers has 2,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 18 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 988 shares. 6,325 are held by Wells Fargo Co Mn. 2,400 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 62,320 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has 653 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).