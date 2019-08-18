Disciplined Growth Investors Position in Realpage Com (RP) Has Decreased by $941,880; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Decreased Stake by $6.13 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.77M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP)

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 541,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.50M, down from 567,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares to 52,278 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 7,825 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset holds 1,571 shares. The Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Investment Management Co invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 44,509 are owned by Penobscot Invest Co Incorporated. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York has 1,372 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 184,183 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Leavell Inv Management reported 11,232 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,106 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parthenon holds 868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Company reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 40,160 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 1.03 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alliancebernstein LP reported 37,470 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Federated Pa has invested 0.16% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 4,328 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 12,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 128,077 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lpl Fincl Lc, California-based fund reported 3,868 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 113,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 9,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 8,282 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage (RP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.