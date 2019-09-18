Disciplined Growth Investors Position in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) Boosted by $20.35 Million; Range Res (RRC) Holding Maintained by Stelliam Investment Management Lp

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 6.17 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 115.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 391,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 729,632 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15M, up from 338,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 370,165 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

