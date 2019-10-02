Disciplined Growth Investors Position In Cognex Com (CGNX) Was Upped; As Target Ord (TGT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Position by $474,720

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Target Ord (TGT) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 57,430 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, down from 62,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Target Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 2.82 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 189,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.90M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 278,498 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.82M for 22.43 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 103,964 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co invested in 1.03 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 640,530 shares. 2.02 million were accumulated by Geode Limited Liability. 9,417 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.19% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 3.27M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 524 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 44,659 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. 7,618 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Limited Company. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 798,538 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Amalgamated National Bank reported 37,835 shares.