Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Patten & Patten Stake In Progressive Corp. (PGR) Was Has Upped

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.54M, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP reported 26,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust reported 9,537 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Liberty Cap Management Inc has 0.48% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 693,790 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Liability holds 21,482 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 4,836 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.68M shares. 71,785 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 6,103 are owned by Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24,225 shares to 356,520 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,898 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45M for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).