Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $329,616

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 366,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.36M, down from 369,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $500.39. About 429,342 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.01. About 2.90 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.28 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,683 shares to 24,322 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99 million for 53.01 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.