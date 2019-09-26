Disciplined Growth Investors Increases Position in Plantronics New Com (PLT); Payden & Rygel Has Boosted Stake in Philip Morris (PM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 95,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.04M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 63,779 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 389,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, up from 323,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 1.57M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

