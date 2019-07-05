Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Its Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Holding by $11.15 Million; Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $474,853

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 307,949 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 520,826 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares to 13,745 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,966 were reported by Grassi Mgmt. Scholtz Lc has 3.81% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 44,595 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs stated it has 1,831 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.21% or 262,700 shares in its portfolio. 23,749 are held by Alley Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 24,295 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,840 shares. Eventide Asset Management Lc owns 300,000 shares. Asset Management accumulated 0.69% or 7,091 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,448 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.22% or 2,430 shares. Muzinich & accumulated 1,295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 3.73 million shares. Cadence Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 289 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 21,700 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Polen Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 17,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 5,291 shares. 10,800 were reported by Fairfax Fin Can. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 15,094 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.01% stake. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,148 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

