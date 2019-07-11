Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Its Plantronics New Com (PLT) Holding by $4.42 Million as Share Price Rose; As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Valuation Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 366,562 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 156,482 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

