Disciplined Growth Investors Holds Stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB); Hmi Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $20.14 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 115.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 391,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 729,632 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15M, up from 338,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 737,693 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 37.86 million shares traded or 397.47% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tripp Smith, co-founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to leave firm- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) by 64,551 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $74.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 91,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).