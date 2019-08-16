Disciplined Growth Investors Holds Holding in Stamps Com Com New (STMP); Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $18.22 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.81% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 723,796 shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 650,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.14 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 7.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 12,473 shares to 19,556 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 98,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,343 shares to 955,176 shares, valued at $79.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 21,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI).

