Disciplined Growth Investors Holding in Synaptics Com (SYNA) Cut by $28.49 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Raised Its Position

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (SYNA) by 70.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 730,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 300,052 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 258,309 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,956 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Incorporated reported 75,000 shares stake. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 1.31 million shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 0.21% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Blackrock accumulated 4.66M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 12,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.05% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 28,722 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 139,100 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 96,939 shares. 90,126 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mngmt.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16 million shares to 14.87 million shares, valued at $69.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).