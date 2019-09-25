Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by $4.77 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Increased Stake by $1.14 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 16.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01M, up from 14.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.055. About 8.22M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 459,673 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 23,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Next holds 0.03% or 4,740 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh invested in 2.14% or 202,712 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corporation Nj has 0.78% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 214,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares & reported 5,962 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.02% or 15,126 shares. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 34,242 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Castleark Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 39,978 were reported by Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Liability. Allstate holds 23,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,936 shares to 49,358 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,212 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 100,000 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 48,378 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 1.28 million shares. 17,227 were reported by Hrt Fincl. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 230,000 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 3,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 34,413 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.82 million shares stake. Bb&T has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Walthausen And Com Lc owns 990,780 shares. Principal Financial owns 2.92 million shares. Dupont Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 153,785 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.51 million shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 217,316 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $85.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 274,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.