Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Its Viasat Com (VSAT) Stake by $15.47 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.42 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 37,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 195,971 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 233,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 15,698 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $126.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,907 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $203.51 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.