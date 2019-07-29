Disciplined Growth Investors Has Trimmed Holding in Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) as Stock Price Rose; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northern Trust Has Decreased by $7.31 Million Its Holding

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 88,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491.03 million, down from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.14 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.92 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 832,034 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85 million for 19.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $98.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $98.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 186,662 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Inc reported 1.34% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.11 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 104,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,977 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 12,484 are owned by Invest Advsr Lc. Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 47,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,673 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtn Inc has 0.26% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amica Retiree owns 2,905 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 9,807 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 0.65% or 110,218 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 584 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.74% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

