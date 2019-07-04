Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Stake in Plantronics New Com (PLT); Cannell Capital Has Decreased Ring Energy (REI) Position by $9.53 Million as Share Value Declined

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 406,476 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 187,019 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S also bought $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,430 shares to 829,907 shares, valued at $45.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 213,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 15,467 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 118,482 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 10,750 shares. 21,168 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 1,303 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 208,374 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 162 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 189 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 50,781 shares. Quantbot LP has 0.03% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc owns 89,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 93,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 442,940 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30M shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $9.49M for 5.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.