Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Harvest Management Lowered Holding by $364,000

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 112.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.69 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 3.92 million shares traded or 213.19% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 23,227 shares to 36,262 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 19,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 62,224 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 24,694 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Aimz Ltd Liability reported 43,485 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,811 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 92,484 shares. Continental Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 13,892 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 76 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 5,500 shares. Gradient Invests Limited has 420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 377,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 25,865 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.15% or 110,461 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 33,759 shares. 162,232 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 43,798 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 0% or 50 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 33,446 shares. Burren Capital invested in 25.62% or 22,978 shares. Swedbank holds 344,458 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 86,319 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 1,525 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Natixis has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 168,643 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co owns 162 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.1% or 26,327 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 172,157 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont has 256 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Company has 258 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

