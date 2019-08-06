Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Position by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Texas Yale Capital Upped Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 7,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 745,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.62 million, down from 752,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 762,317 shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 246,541 shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $82.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $116.01 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 9,989 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca, California-based fund reported 5,525 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,746 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 1.55% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Street Corp has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4.26 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 85,907 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 34 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd holds 256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 980,719 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 1,805 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 1,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cibc Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,410 shares.

