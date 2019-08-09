Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Msc Indl Direct Cl A (MSM) Holding By $344,318; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Sidoti upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy”. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $72 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $89 Maintain

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 4,199 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 549,583 shares with $45.46 million value, down from 553,782 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A now has $3.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 252,212 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 284,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 47,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 14,969 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 46,187 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 4,465 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Hl Services Limited reported 95,041 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 4,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 10,371 shares. 3,330 were accumulated by Finance Counselors. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Company has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 39.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 234,649 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 11.