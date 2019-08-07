Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) as Market Valuation Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 90,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 550,770 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26M, down from 641,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 2.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING BY BLACKSTONE; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 17,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.74 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 78,578 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $98.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bandera Partners Llc holds 14.46% or 156,000 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% or 26,426 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc holds 3,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1,591 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,860 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 172,548 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 187 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 2,188 shares. Oppenheimer Co reported 27,473 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, a Switzerland-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 65,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,000 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $739.95M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.