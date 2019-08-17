Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) as Stock Rose; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $380,800

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 128,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.06M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 285,021 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

