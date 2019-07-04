Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Stake By $49.89 Million; Chimerix (CMRX) SI Increased By 12.96%

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) stake by 112.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 1.51M shares as Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN)’s stock declined 12.03%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 2.85 million shares with $94.69 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc Com now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 329,671 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) had an increase of 12.96% in short interest. CMRX’s SI was 517,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.96% from 458,400 shares previously. With 361,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s short sellers to cover CMRX’s short positions. The SI to Chimerix Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 112,520 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Myriad (MYGN) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Lost as Much as 26.1% in May – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prolaris® Test Accurately Predicts Risk of Metastasis in Men Diagnosed with Localized Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Receives Second Insurance Reimbursement Decision for its BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System in Japan – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 14. Needham maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,992 shares to 366,928 valued at $209.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altaba Inc Com stake by 20,556 shares and now owns 50,675 shares. Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 18,462 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Incorporated has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 3,950 shares. Tieton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.9% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 98,199 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 20,549 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 21,188 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 904,913 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A. DEMSKI MARTHA J had bought 18,000 shares worth $64,800 on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2 target. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMRX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $206.33 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Grp Lc accumulated 0.22% or 3.54 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested in 0% or 79,934 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 277,071 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Citigroup reported 15,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Group holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 148 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1.32 million shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 0% stake. 655,424 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Spark Inv Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 91,200 shares. New Leaf Venture Ptnrs Lc holds 0.79% or 1.35M shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 99,815 shares.