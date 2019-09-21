Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Cognex Com (CGNX) Stake; Redwood Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Hubspot (HUBS) as Valuation Declined

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 104,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 105,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.22M shares traded or 88.06% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 189,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.90M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 994,648 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cognex Shares Fell Nearly 20% in May – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 78,691 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $134.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com Cl (NYSE:DLB) by 73,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.59M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 467,180 shares stake. Cibc World Inc holds 5,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 271,558 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 3,767 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 35 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advisors Asset has 25,275 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cibc Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). M&T Retail Bank accumulated 40,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 231,000 shares in its portfolio.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 2,874 shares to 118,280 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 59,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HubSpot: Another Huge SaaS Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Software Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Assumes, Upgrades HubSpot Inc (HUBS) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,987 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company owns 25,767 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 25,088 shares. Sei Communication reported 38,457 shares. Mirae Asset Communication Limited has 1,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.53% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 5,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,846 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bb&T Limited Liability stated it has 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 23,770 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability. Diker Limited Liability Company holds 2.5% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 40,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 6,183 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.29% or 122,330 shares in its portfolio.