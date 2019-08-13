Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Its Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Stake by $11.15 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Trimmed by $12.85 Million Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.22. About 362,512 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cook County S.D. 83 (Mannheim/Melrose Park), Il’s Go To Aa2; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cards Ii Trust 2018-2 Notes; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Atrium European Real Estate Limited; Positive Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-2) Card Abs; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VW’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE & AFFIRMS A3 RATING; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CCL INDUSTRIES’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK IS NOW STA; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1 Billion Of Rmbs Affected By Wamu Settlement; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Steak N Shake To Caa1 Corporate Family Rating

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 485,343 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 3,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,291 shares. 110,448 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 26,927 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management holds 14,535 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Company reported 11,100 shares. Menta Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2,560 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0% or 4,979 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 2,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 31,563 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 220,133 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 3,629 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 356,098 shares to 949,372 shares, valued at $147.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,296 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stamps.com News: STMP Stock Slammed After Ending Exclusive USPS Deal – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Stamps.com (STMP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).