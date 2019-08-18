Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Holding in Plantronics New Com (PLT) by $4.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Sigma Planning Increased Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 716,043 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nvidia earnings: The bar for data-center sales may not be low enough – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co accumulated 46,829 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 6,769 shares in its portfolio. 320 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 42,626 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gfs Ltd Liability has 12,515 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2,816 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 1.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eulav Asset invested in 77,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Com holds 3,121 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 665,336 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1,920 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 73,808 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 163,524 shares to 190,430 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 45,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,877 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,430 shares to 829,907 shares, valued at $45.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Learn About the NEW Poly on a Webinar Hosted by Jenne, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.