Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) Holding; Prologis Has 1.08 Sentiment

Prologis (PLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 252 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 234 cut down and sold their holdings in Prologis. The investment managers in our database reported: 581.17 million shares, up from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prologis in top ten stock positions increased from 20 to 22 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 199 Increased: 187 New Position: 65.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) stake by 12.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 32,503 shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 219,805 shares with $2.22M value, down from 252,308 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C now has $290.87M valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 1.01M shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 5 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 11,530 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 44,400 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 26,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 271,134 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 313,243 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 37,951 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 70,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 19,433 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29M for 31.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,592 activity. Shares for $39,592 were bought by Tyson Charles E.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.65M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $51.82 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 30.49 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.