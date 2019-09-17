Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Its Plexus Com (PLXS) Holding by $7.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 125,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.82M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 28,443 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 9,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.80 million, down from 240,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 5.22 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,484 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $58.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PLXS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.64 million shares or 2.04% less from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 91,589 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Cooke & Bieler LP stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 101,174 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 498 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 2.79M shares. State Street has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 8,739 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 4,604 shares. Paloma Prns owns 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 9,895 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 60,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,811 shares.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plexus -5% on mixed Q2, outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plexus Announces Analyst Day 2019 Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Plexus (PLXS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.19 million for 18.29 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.17 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1.32% or 1.95M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 44,873 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt owns 15,558 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Commerce reported 38,754 shares stake. Enterprise Fincl reported 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Point Cap Lc has 5,140 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 128,611 shares. Ipg Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 3,390 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 572 shares. South State Corp holds 2.13% or 165,483 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 14,529 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,892 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Inv Incorporated has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Cap owns 4,242 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMI) by 57,284 shares to 219,599 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 17,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).