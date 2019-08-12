Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Position in Viasat Com (VSAT) by $15.47 Million as Valuation Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $3.87 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 145,957 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $90.09 lastly. It is down 13.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year's $1.15 per share.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 61,279 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $354.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: ViaSat (VSAT) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Viasat (VSAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.