Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Cognex Com (CGNX) Position by $11.15 Million; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder White Pine Capital Has Cut Holding by $581,475

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 223,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80M, up from 815,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 2.36M shares traded or 77.81% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 696,264 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares to 454,815 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board has 75,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 166,700 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc holds 71,323 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation invested in 1.05 million shares or 0% of the stock. 51,014 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 34,597 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 22,241 shares. Principal Fincl Gp has 712,611 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 393,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,210 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 19,341 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 80,100 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 12,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Harmonic (HLIT) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.8% – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Harmonic (HLIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 1.18M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 306,340 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 74,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 7,061 shares. Allen Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 198,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 103,768 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 150 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2,130 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 615,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset owns 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 27,390 shares. 147,722 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Hrt Fincl Ltd owns 8,247 shares.