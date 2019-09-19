Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted By $4.77 Million Its Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Holding; Polen Capital Management Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 135,526 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 4.61M shares with $1.36 billion value, up from 4.48M last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $280.38. About 2.19M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 1.59M shares as Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 16.46 million shares with $52.01M value, up from 14.87 million last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co Com now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 17.36 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. The insider Kurtz Richard Jason bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 621,057 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 51,480 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.17% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fdx Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 27,605 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 18,995 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.67M shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 69,719 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 592,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 837,088 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Greenleaf Tru owns 69,537 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.20 million shares stake.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Pros Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:PRO) stake by 98,939 shares to 201,951 valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 29,087 shares and now owns 566,049 shares. Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $1.95’s average target is -3.94% below currents $2.03 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2 target.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 6.23 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 110,024 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.31% or 227,560 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 64,694 shares. Motco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,884 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,842 shares. 2,376 are held by Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,732 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 14,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Savant Cap Lc holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,490 shares.