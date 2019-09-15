Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Stake in Manhattan Assocs Com (MANH) by $3.23 Million as Share Price Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Raised Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) by $6.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 28.00 million shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (MANH) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 46,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 858,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 905,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 515,078 shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares to 729,632 shares, valued at $38.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 74.98 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,742 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 568,857 shares. Shelton reported 4,411 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 16,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 3,603 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 126,730 are held by American Grp. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 1,503 shares. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 76,597 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Cornerstone Advisors reported 15 shares. Natixis stated it has 8,319 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 3,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 127,342 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 372,100 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 19,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 156,885 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0% or 345 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 558,200 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Aqr Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 6.37M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 237 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

