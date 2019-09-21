Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Its Landstar Sys Com (LSTR) Holding by $4.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Colgate (CL) Position Has Boosted by Foothills Asset Management Ltd

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 16,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 16,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 45,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 881,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.16M, down from 926,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 399,392 shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,484 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.44 million for 18.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,126 are held by D E Shaw Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 7,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 553,362 shares. 26,340 are owned by Seizert Prtn Lc. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,387 shares. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Wedge L LP Nc accumulated 9,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc holds 10,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 14,605 are owned by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. 16,286 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 2,005 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 228,900 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 167,915 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.38% or 52,326 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.50M shares. Hamel Associate Inc owns 14,875 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 189,887 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 243,027 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.13% or 5,092 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 4.89 million shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westwood Grp Incorporated has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 13,280 shares.

