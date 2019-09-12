Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by $11.22 Million as Shares Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Culbertson A N & Co Upped by $327,484 Its Holding

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.53. About 2.02 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 238,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 405,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, down from 644,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 1.36 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,484 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 380 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 119,551 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 6,189 shares. Gradient Invests Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 146,527 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 56,444 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 71,789 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,786 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 248 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $239.44M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 186,838 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company owns 566,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New England Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 7,674 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 63,089 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Cap Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,995 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited owns 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,575 shares. Da Davidson & Co reported 164,531 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 9,792 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% or 54,494 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,512 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.47% or 133,863 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.06% or 38,042 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 367,461 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.