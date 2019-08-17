Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) by $11.70 Million as Share Price Rose; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 61,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.69M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,458 shares to 47,854 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividen (DON).

