Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Its Paychex Com (PAYX) Holding; Broadway Financial (BYFC)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 5 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 2 sold and decreased their positions in Broadway Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.49 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 29,087 shares as Paychex Inc Com (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 566,049 shares with $46.58M value, down from 595,136 last quarter. Paychex Inc Com now has $29.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 8,616 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 8,854 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 7.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $46.54 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 37.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.89% below currents $82.54 stock price. Paychex had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $7400 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Echo Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 250,384 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 240,725 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 2.05% or 197,591 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank & Trust, Georgia-based fund reported 2,468 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ls Advsrs holds 20,358 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 63,176 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 2,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Gp Inc invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 4,133 are owned by Clean Yield Group Inc. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 28,977 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication holds 0.27% or 9,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 180,303 shares.

