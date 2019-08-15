Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Plantronics New Com (PLT) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Among 2 analysts covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lundin Mining has $9.25 highest and $8.6 lowest target. $8.93’s average target is 51.61% above currents $5.89 stock price. Lundin Mining had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. See Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $8.6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold Maintain

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 96,181 shares as Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.98M shares with $91.51 million value, up from 1.89 million last quarter. Plantronics Inc New Com now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 270,219 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 221.22% above currents $26.15 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 356,098 shares to 949,372 valued at $147.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 21,513 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH) was reduced too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $73,545 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $73,545 were bought by JOURET GUIDO on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 5,037 shares. Sg Americas Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 198,008 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research, California-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 156,857 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Amer International Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 85,919 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,729 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Vanguard Group Inc holds 3.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 12,297 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.07% or 44,865 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested in 1.98 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 54.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

