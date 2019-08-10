Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Position by $49.89 Million as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Caprock Group Boosted by $659,799 Its Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 112.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.69M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 519,088 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 31/05/2018 – MYGN UNIT’S GENESIGHT SHOWED IMPROVED OUTCOMES IN DEPRESSION; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,346 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, up from 49,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,485 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 25,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc reported 48,301 shares stake. First Natl Bank Tru Com Of Newtown reported 50,460 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 4,545 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Viking Fund Mngmt Lc owns 5,000 shares. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,144 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 1.6% or 543,640 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 279,172 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 1,078 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,147 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,165 are held by Counsel Ltd Liability Ny. Bender Robert And Associate has 129,605 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc has 0.97% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Birchview L P, Vermont-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 110,461 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 236,249 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.03% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 475,806 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 92,484 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.36% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 479,837 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 2,523 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 623,113 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc reported 1,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 27,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 149,798 are owned by S&T Financial Bank Pa. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

