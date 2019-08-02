Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Investors: Peel Hunt Maintains “Add” Rating, Sees GBX 350.00/Share; Amc Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Sentiment Is 1.11

The firm have set target price of GBX 350.00 on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) shares. This is 6.22% from the last stock close price. In a research report released on Friday, 2 August, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Add” rating on shares of DLG.

Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 83 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 75 sold and reduced equity positions in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 46.46 million shares, down from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 51 Increased: 52 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 1.00% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 318.1. About 873,689 shares traded. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.37 billion GBP. The firm operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial divisions. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

More important recent Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Direct Line Insurance Group plc’s (LON:DLG) Earnings Grow In Next 12 Months? – yahoo.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 12% – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Direct Line Insurance Group plc’s (LON:DLG) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has GBX 385 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 362.50’s average target is 13.96% above currents GBX 318.1 stock price. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, July 23 with “Add”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Add” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Peel Hunt. BNP Paribas downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) on Thursday, March 14 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, May 10. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Deutsche Bank. HSBC maintained Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 385 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Friday, August 2 with “Add”.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $25.95M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.66% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 4.54M shares traded or 81.48% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 04/04/2018 – AMC To Open Its First Theater In Saudi Arabia On April 18 — MarketWatch

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 26.95% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.68 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 216,892 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 160,470 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 622,644 shares.