Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 31 1.12 N/A 0.20 175.59

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PetIQ Inc. are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. PetIQ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 1 6 0 2.86 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.21, and a 9.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PetIQ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend while PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PetIQ Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.