Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.80 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Risk and Volatility

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 1 2.14 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a 17.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus target price and a 70.96% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares and 0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend while Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.