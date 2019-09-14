Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00 Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 1.31 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Fibrocell Science Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Fibrocell Science Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 1 6 0 2.86 Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.21, and a 9.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares and 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend while Fibrocell Science Inc. had bullish trend.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.