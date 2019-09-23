Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Reaches $5.30 After 8.00% Down Move; PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS (PARD) Shorts Raised By 600%

The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 135,149 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOKThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $401.52 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $4.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DPLO worth $32.12M less.

PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PARD) had an increase of 600% in short interest. PARD’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4 days are for PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PARD)’s short sellers to cover PARD’s short positions. It closed at $0.02 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.88’s average target is 10.94% above currents $5.3 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.52 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Cap Ltd reported 701,445 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 24,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 11,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,641 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 73,145 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 22,901 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 42,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Lc reported 0% stake. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ww Invsts owns 5.13M shares. Cambridge Rech Inc stated it has 807,019 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.89 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 4,782 shares.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $434,756. The Company’s lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has conducted a pivotal Phase III SPEAR trial of Picoplatin in the second-line treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer; Phase II trials evaluating picoplatin as a first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase I study evaluating an oral formulation of picoplatin in solid tumors.