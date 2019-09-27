Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Reaches $5.09 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 10.49% above currents $76.63 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 121,898 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain DirectorThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $385.98 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DPLO worth $30.88M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 15,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Swiss Bankshares reported 110,800 shares. 38,541 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Stephens Ar owns 6.60M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 173,813 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 22,321 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 6,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 71,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 54,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.88’s average target is 15.52% above currents $5.09 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPLO in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform” rating.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.98 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 46.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

